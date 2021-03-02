OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 966 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Tuesday. The province also reported 11 new deaths and 979 newly resolved cases.

No new variants of concern have been confirmed in Ottawa. To date, Ottawa has seen eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one confirmed case of the B.1.351 variant.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from the province's because the two health units retrieve their data at different times.

