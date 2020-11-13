OTTAWA -- Police south of Ottawa are investigating a fatal collision involving a transport truck and a car.

The crash happened Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 13, north of Winchester.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the crash.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP say the road will be closed between Cayer and Ormond roads for "an extended period" for the investigation.