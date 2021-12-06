Public Health Ontario is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 887 new infections, a significant drop from the nearly 1,200 reported on Sunday.

Three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 560 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

UNVACCINATED CASES

The seven-day average of new infections among unvaccinated residents in Ontario is 13.81 compared to 3.8 for fully vaccinated people and 5.88 for the partially vaccinated population. More than 11.2 million Ontarians are considered fully vaccinated.

Of the 887 newly reported infections reported in Ontario on Monday, 373 were in people who are not vaccinated, 426 were in fully vaccinated individuals, and 24 were in people who are only partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 64 people with new cases is unknown.

Vaccination status of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals is not available on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 41 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Nine new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 22 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.