OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19. Two more Ontarians have died from the disease and 423 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario confirmed 13 additional cases of COVID-19 around the region, including eight in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and four in Renfrew County. One case in Kingston was removed from the province's total for the region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 373 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, 265 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown and 108 are in fully vaccinated people.

Data on vaccination rates for COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals is unavailable on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.