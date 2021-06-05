OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Across the province, health officials reported 744 new cases of COVID-19, along with 1,242 newly resolved cases. Another 24 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 4:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 569,931

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 60,381

Total doses received in Ottawa: 604,790

As of Friday, 66 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 924 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 3.

A total of 2,407 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab was taken at a testing site to the result was 16 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released on Monday.

Public Health Ontario says 27,819 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Friday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One case removed from the total

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 11 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.