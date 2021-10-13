OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario confirmed another 306 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 12 new deaths. Another 527 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases, including nine in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, two in Hastings Prince Edward, 10 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and one in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 306 new cases reported on Wednesday, 202 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 104 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are 242 Ontarians hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province, 209 of whom are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 33 of whom are fully vaccinated. Fourteen of the 153 people in ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

According to Ottawa Public Health, the risk of infection in unvaccinated people is 12 times higher than it is for fully vaccinated people.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

OPH did not update vaccine numbers on Thanksgiving Day. The latest figures were reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 823,500 (+2,496)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 779,889 (+3,774)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent (+1%)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Nine new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.