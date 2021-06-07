OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, among the lowest daily case count province-wide in months.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 525 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily figure since Sept. 27, 2020. Public Health Ontario also reported 941 newly resolved cases and said 15 more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

Public Health Ontario also reported no new cases in any other health unit across eastern Ontario and removed one case from the total for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health unit.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 4:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 569,931

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 60,381

Total doses received in Ottawa: 604,790

As of Friday, 66 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario says 15,177 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Sunday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 16 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.