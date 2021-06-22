OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

This comes after 11 cases were reported by Ottawa Public Health on Monday.

The province also reported one new case of the delta variant in Ottawa, bringing the city's total to nine cases since the variant first emerged.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of day.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 296 new cases of COVID-19, but said 80 of those cases are actually from 2020 and were included in a data cleanup from Toronto Public Health. Six new deaths were reported alongside 54 additional deaths from previous months that were added due to provincial data review and data cleaning initiatives.

Another 442 cases across Ontario are considered resolved.

The province removed eight cases from its total for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's total on Tuesday. One new case was reported in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health and one new case was reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 21:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 689,862

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 170,792

Total doses received in Ottawa: 782,390

As of Monday, 65 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 16 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses (76 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have received at least one dose and 20 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have had two)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

The weekly average positivity rate for Ottawa residents is 2.1 per cent for the week of June 14 to 20.

There were 16,784 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s positivity rate to about 1.6 per cent according to the Ministry of Health.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight cases removed from total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Three new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.