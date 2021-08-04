OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting the removal of one case of COVID-19 from its total for Ottawa on Wednesday.

This comes after the public health agency reported a single new case on Tuesday.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health will be released this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario said 139 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 more Ontarians have died, while noting that seven deaths are from 2020 and were added following a data cleanup. Another 155 cases are now considered resolved.

Two new cases were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region on Wednesday. No other eastern Ontario public health unit reported new COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 767,352

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 661,965

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 72 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,333,790

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

