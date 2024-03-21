Ontario Provincial Police praise RCMP officer for saving family from car in St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police are praising the quick actions of a Cornwall area Mountie who helped rescue a family from a car that had plunged into the frigid St. Lawrence River earlier this month.
A mother was driving with her three children — aged 5, 11, and 20 — on County Road 2 in South Glengarry, Ont. on March 10. At around 9:30 p.m., the car left the road and entered the water.
None of the doors could open, but they were able to open a window. Police said none of the people in the car could swim.
"The eldest daughter called 9-1-1 and first responders were on the way, but a local RCMP officer was in the area and raced to assist," OPP said. "He helped all four get out of the vehicle and onto shore."
Paramedics arrived to assess the family for any injuries or other ill effects.
The reason why the car left the road and ended up in the river remains under investigation.
