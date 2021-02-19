OTTAWA -- The Ontario government is providing a financial lifeline to more than a dozen events and festivals in Ottawa and eastern Ontario that have been forced to rapidly pivot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod announced more than $7 million in funding to support 87 local and virtual events and initiatives across Ontario through the Reconnect Festival and Event Program.

"This latest funding is going to sustain operations right until the end of March, and provide much needed support to a sector that has been ailing during the pandemic," said MacLeod on Friday.

The province says the funding will support the festival and event sector during COVID-19 while helping municipalities and organizations deliver innovative and safe experiences that allow people to reconnect to their communities.

In Ottawa, the Christmas Cheer event will receive $14,128, a Country Christmas at Saunders Farm will receive $94,750 and the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks will receive $159,895.

"There have been a number of events and festivals that we were supporting, whether they were online or whether they were drive-in and drive-thru," said MacLeod about the funding for events and festivals in Ottawa.

"I know during the most recent lockdown some of them had to close and shutter, but we're still flowing the money because they've sunken eligible costs."

Here is a look at the funding allocations for festivals and events in Ottawa and eastern Ontario: