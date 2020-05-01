OTTAWA -- Residents are being asked to shine a light Friday evening to salute Ontario’s doctors.

To mark National Physicians Day, the Ontario Medical Association wants Ontarians to celebrate doctors and “Shine A Light For Them” at 9 p.m.

May 1 is National Physicians Day in Canada. According to the Canadian Medical Association, May 1 was chosen as the date to pay tribute to Dr. Emily Stowe, the first female to practise medicine in Canada, and a founder of the country’s women’s movement. Dr. Stowe was born on May 1, 1831.

It's #DoctorsDay! Join us tonight at 9pm and #ShineALightForThem to celebrate Ontario's doctors and all they do for us. For more information visit: https://t.co/KLXGcfX69M pic.twitter.com/jX8phbmLpt — Ontario Medical Association (@OntariosDoctors) May 1, 2020

In a statement, the OMA says “with this year’s Doctors’ Day falling in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OMA is organizing a special moment so Ontarians can come together from a distance, and participate in celebrating doctors.”

To celebrate, the OMA recommends turning on your phone’s flashlight and shining it through your window, on your balcony, on your front porch or wherever you are at 9 p.m.