Ontario Liberal leader visiting storm-ravaged parts of eastern Ontario

Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca will be touring storm-damaged parts of eastern Ontario today.

He will be campaigning with Liberal candidate for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell Amanda Simard. He will visit the Paroisse Saint-Hugues in Sarsfield in the afternoon. The church’s steeple was toppled by the storm Saturday. Del Duca will also be in Hammond and Clarence-Rockland.

“I know this community is strong and will rebuild,” Del Duca said in a news release. “In the meantime, I would encourage people in Clarence-Rockland to check in their neighbours, especially seniors, to ensure everyone is staying safe.”

Clarence-Rockland declared a state of emergency Saturday night. The city has set up an emergency shelter at the Clarence Creek Arena. A hotline for residents to report issues caused by the storm will be back online, starting at 9 a.m. You can call 613-446-6022 and immediately dialing “0” to speak to an employee.

The storm on Saturday ravaged much of southern and eastern Ontario and killed at least eight people. Trees and hydro poles were felled and hundreds of thousands of people lost power.

Hydro One says additional resources have been called in to assist with power restoration; however, the utility anticipates it will take several days to restore all customers due to the significant damage.

“Ontario Liberals will be there to help with a plan to protect our communities from the impacts of the climate emergency and its extreme weather events, which are growing more and more frequent as a consequence of our changing climate,” Del Duca said.

Premier Doug Ford, the Progressive Conservative leader, is campaigning in Toronto today. Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be campaigning in Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath's bus in Kingston, Ajax and Scarborough. Horwath is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who also tested positive, will continue to campaign virtually, and will be joined by PEI Greens Leader Peter Bevan-Baker for an announcement.