OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre is open.

The centre is located at Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way off of Bronson Avenue.

The facility will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says the Community Assessment Centre is open to help increase capacity to test people for COVID-19, and take pressure off of hospital emergency departments.

Who should go to Ottawa’s COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre?

Ottawa Public Health says the Community Assessment Centre is for individuals who have:

Returned from international travel and are displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19, including:

Fever and/or

New or worsening cough

OR

Had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days and are displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19, including:

Fever and/or

New or worsening cough

Speaking on CTV News at Six on Friday, Dr. Andrew Willmore of the Ottawa Hospital said “when you come to an assessment centre you’re going to be asked some specific questions about your symptoms, they’ll be an examination and your history will be reviewed.”

Dr. Willmore added “not everybody got swabbed because not everybody met criteria. I think it’s really important for the public to know that if you come to an assessment centre, you don’t necessarily get swabbed. It’s only for those individuals of higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.”

What do I need to bring with me if I go to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre?

Ottawa Public Heath says you need to bring your Ontario health card, a list of your current medications, and anything else that you might need while you wait to be assessed.

What is the COVID-19 Assessment Centre process?

Ottawa Public Health outlines the process: