OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have lifted a "safe school mode" for a Stittsville school after receiving a call about a person possibly wielding a gun.

At 12:33 p.m. Thursday, police said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call for a person possibly carrying a gun in the 5300 block of Abbott Street East.

At 12:44 p.m., police said officers attended the scene, spoke to the one witness and did not locate anyone suspicious in the area.

"The incident at scene is concluded, however the matter remains under investigation," said police.

The nearby school is Paul Desmarais Catholic High School.

