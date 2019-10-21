

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Ottawa remained mostly Liberal on federal election night, even though the party lost its majority government.

Liberal incumbent Catherine McKenna was re-elected in Ottawa Centre. She defeated NDP candidate and runner-up Emilie Taman with more than 48 per cent of the vote. McKenna was previously elected in 2015, becoming a senior member of Trudeau’s cabinet as the minister of environment and climate change.

Liberal Marie-France Lalonde won the riding of Orléans, and will take over from Liberal MP Andrew Leslie. Leslie previously announced he would not be running again. Lalonde grabbed nearly 55 per cent of the vote, followed by Conservative runner-up David Bertschi.

Liberal Karen McCrimmon defeated Conservative rival Justina McCaffrey, winning re-election in Kanata-Carleton with more than 42 per cent of the vote.

Other Liberal incumbents were also re-elected: David McGuinty in Ottawa South, Mona Fortier in Ottawa-Vanier, Anita Vandenbeld in Ottawa West-Nepean and Chandra Arya in Nepean.

We made it here in time for @ChandraNepean arriving to celebrate his re-election as Liberal MP in the riding of Nepean. The Liberal incumbent fought off Conservative challenger @BrianForNepean #elxn43 #ottawa #ottnews #cdnpoli @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/mWZ4KOUC0B — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) October 22, 2019

Longtime Conservative and finance critic Pierre Poilievre was re-elected in Carleton, beating out Liberal runner-up Chris Rodgers with more than 46 cent of the vote.

In his acceptance speech on Monday night at the Royal Canadian Legion in Manotick, Poilievre said, "The Canadian people have given us a mandate to be a strong, official opposition in a minority parliament. This is the way forward as I see it."