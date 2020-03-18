OTTAWA -- The Ontario Hockey League has cancelled the remainder of the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Governors decided that the remaining 56 games of the 2019-20 OHL Regualr Season schedule will be cancelled and not played.

In a statement, OHL Commissioner David Branch said “in the interest of the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans and the general public, it’s been agreed that the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season is the proper course of action to take at this time."

Branch adds that “when it is safe and we may resume play, we will advise on the status of the 2020 OHL playoffs.”

The OHL paused the season last Thursday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ottawa 67’s finish the regular season as the number one team in the OHL, with 50 wins in 62 games. The 67’s have a league leading 101 points.

The Ottawa 67’s had six games left in the regular season, including three at the Arena at TD Place.

In a statement, the Ottawa 67's say fans with tickets to the remaining regular season home games, including season seat holders and single-game ticket holders, will have their accounts credited for the full value of the purchase.