Ontarians express support for CUPE as education workers' strike continues, poll finds

As rallies continued across Ontario in support of education workers, new polling data shows more than half of respondents blame the Ontario government for Friday's strike by the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The data also finds many Ontarians would be in favour of other unions joining the fight after the Ford government imposed a contract on 55,000 education workers.

On Friday, tens of thousands of workers walked off the job, closing many schools across eastern Ontario and forcing students to return to remote learning.

Ellie Fisher in Kingston is supportive of the CUPE members actions.

"I think they do a lot of hard work for the schools," she says. "And I think they deserve more."

A new poll from Abacus Data shows 62 per cent of respondents blame the government for the situation, while 38 per cent point the finger at the CUPE workers.

"It is the provincial government’s fault, specifically Doug Ford's fault. He’s totally out of touch," Kingston resident Judith Nesbitt said on Saturday.

Karen Adie Henderson says that the government using the notwithstanding clause to impose a contract on CUPE workers was an overreach.

"Typically, I would fall down on the side of the government but based on their recent behaviour I’m supporting the ECEs and the support workers," Adie-Henderson said. "I believe the government has undermined their fundamental right to negotiations."

Maurice Yannaz says he wants to see kids back in the classroom.

"I don’t think there's necessarily anybody to blame," he explains. "But using kids as a bargaining chip is absolutely not the right approach."

The survey also found 48 per cent of respondents would support other unions walking off the job to support workers.

Adie-Henderson thinks that may be a step too far.

"I think, of course, a unions going to support another union but I don’t think they should take it so far as to legally strike, I don’t think that isn’t fair either."

While others like Bilal Hassan says he’s in favour.

"I think there’s power in numbers. I do support other unions joining," he says.

CUPE has said its members will continue to be on the picket line until a new collective agreement is reached with the government.