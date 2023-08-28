One person injured in Vanier Parkway crash

Ottawa paramedics say one person was injured in a nasty-looking crash on the Vanier Parkway overpass above Highway 417 Monday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 8 a.m. Photos shared by the Ottawa Fire Service show the front cab of a delivery truck smashed into the rear of a transport truck cab.

The driver of the delivery truck was trapped inside. Firefighters were able to safely extricate him by 8:16 a.m.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedics said.

A road closure was in place until about 9:45 a.m., Ottawa police said.