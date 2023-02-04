One person injured in crash on Highway 417

Ottawa paramedics say one person has been reported injured after a crash on Highway 417 Saturday morning.

The incident near the eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe closed a right lane and right shoulder of the highway just before 10 a.m., causing some traffic delays.

Ottawa paramedics say one adult is being taken to hospital in stable condition.

No other details about the crash are immediately available.

(MTO) Highway 417 Eastbound at METCALFE (IC 119A) - Collision. 1 right lane and right shoulder closed. #otttraffic — Ottawa_Traffic (@Ottawa_Traffic) February 4, 2023