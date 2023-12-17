OTTAWA
Ottawa

    One person in serious condition after Michele Heights shooting

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.

    Ottawa police say one person was shot Sunday afternoon in the Michele Heights neighbourhood.

    Several people called 9-1-1 at around 2:30 p.m. to report a shooting on Michele Drive near Penny Drive.

    According to police, an injured man was found at the scene and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

    There has been no word yet of any arrests.

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

