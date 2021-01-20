OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 60s was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an overnight fire in Westboro.

Firefighters were called to Kirkwood Avenue between Devonshire Place and Macy Boulevard on reports of smoke early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters rescued one person from the building. The individual suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, paramedics said.

The fire was declared under control just after 2 a.m. What caused the blaze is under investigation.