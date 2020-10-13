OTTAWA -- A t-bone collision during the noon hour had one driver trapped in their vehicle at the intersection of Trainyards Drive and Industrian Avenue Tuesday.

Ottawa Fire Services says they were called at around 12 noon to aid in freeing the driver of a car that was hit on its driver's side. Firefighters removed the door of the car and helped get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to hospital by Ottawa Paramedics.

Their injuries were not considered serious.

Ottawa Paramedics said a second person was also hurt in the crash and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other details about the individuals who were hurt were immediately available.