One new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in Ottawa this week, while the number of hospitalizations linked to the virus have increased.
In its twice-weekly COVID-19 report, OPH said there were 88 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday, along with one new death.
There are 18 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 15 on Tuesday. There are two patients in the ICU with COVID-19.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 57 patients (as of Feb. 24)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 14 patients (As of Feb. 24)
- Montfort Hospital: 8 patients (As of Feb. 22)
- CHEO: 3 patients (As of Feb. 24)
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 89,974 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,019 deaths.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 14 - 20): 22.2
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 12.5 per cent
- Known active cases: 365
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Feb. 21
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,441
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,800
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 616,260
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 338,645
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent
- *Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Feb. 24)
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of Feb. 21)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Feb. 21)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Feb. 21)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 15)
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 5 in hospitals
- 2 in long-term care homes
- 11 in retirement homes
- 7 in group homes
- 1 in a congregate care/living facility
- 1 in a supported independent living location
INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS
- No current influenza outbreaks
OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS
- 2 in long-term care homes
- 3 in retirement homes
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.
