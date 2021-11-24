OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 32 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

This follows 31 new cases on Tuesday and 24 on Monday.

To date, OPH has reported 31,748 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. There have now been 616 deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa. A woman in her 80s was the latest victim of COVID-19.

The number of people with active COVID-19 cases dropped Wednesday. There is one more person in hospital, but ICUs have zero COVID-19 patients.

The seven-day average is 33.7 cases, which is down from 42.7 one week ago, but up from 27.7 four weeks ago.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 591 new cases and seven new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 686, up from 587 at this time last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 16 to Nov. 22): 24.6 (down from 25.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 17 to Nov. 23): 1.6 per cent (down from 1.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.74 (down from 0.88)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 289 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 203 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 137 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 123 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Fourteen are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of cases in Ontario is 10.26 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people compared to 2.63 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.3 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 67.6 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 16 to Nov. 19.

More than 810,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,873 (+474)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 810,596 (+883)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 303 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 316 on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 44 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,829.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 14 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, up from 13 on Tuesday.

There are zero patients in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 3

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 4

80-89: 2

90+: 3

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 12 new cases (3,056 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (4,240 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (7,043 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (4,856 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (4,157 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,620 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,143 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,179 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (900 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: One new case (4 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,086

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,176

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 120

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,465 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A total of 2,238 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 33 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 7) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9) Ecole élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Nov. 10) Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11) Sir Winston Churchill Public School (Nov. 13) Stittsville Public School (Nov. 13) Westwind Public School (Nov. 15) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Hilson Avenue Public School (Nov. 16) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Nov. 16) École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse (Nov. 17) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (Nov. 18) Fern Hill School (Nov. 19) Chesterton Academy (Nov. 21) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: