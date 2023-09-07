One more day with hot and humid temperatures in Ottawa

Ottawa residents will have to sweat through one more day of hot and humid weather before relief arrives for the weekend.

A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with the humidex expected to make it feel like 40 degrees today.

"A hot and humid airmass atypical of early September will remain in place today. Daytime highs are expected to be near 30 C," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Lows tonight are expected to be 18 to 20 C bringing little relief from the heat. The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat Friday."

This will be the fourth straight September day with a temperature of 30 C. Wednesday's high of 32.6 C set the record for hottest Sept. 6 in Ottawa history.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 40 degrees.

Cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C.