One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting

    Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.

    Paramedics were called to Champagne Avenue South between Beech and Hickory streets at around 1:20 p.m.

    The man's injuries are considered life-threatening, spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.

    Ottawa police said in a news release the man is 33 years old. No other details have been made available. 

    Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, using ext. 5166 for the central criminal investigations branch or ext. 5050 for the guns and gangs unit.

