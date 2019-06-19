

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial police say one man has been charged with attempted murder and they're looking for a second suspect following an assault in Renfrew.

Officers say the incident happened at around 11:00 p.m. Sunday and left a 37-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was initially taken to a nearby hospital but had to be airlifted to Ottawa for treatment.

Police say a 30-year-old has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police are also looking for a 34-year-old man.

Darren Pearce, of no fixed address, is considered dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Renfrew OPP at 613-432-3211. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).