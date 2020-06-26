OTTAWA -- Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, while one new death has been linked to the virus.

Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,075 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, an increase of one patient from Thursday's report.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 85 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,765 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are seven ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, including six in long-term care homes.