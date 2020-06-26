Advertisement
One death, six new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
OTTAWA -- Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, while one new death has been linked to the virus.
Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,075 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.
There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, an increase of one patient from Thursday's report.
Recovering from COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health says 85 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.
A total of 1,765 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
There are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
COVID-19 outbreaks
There are seven ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, including six in long-term care homes.