Advertisement
One dead, eight injured in two-vehicle crash in Kingston
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 10:39AM EDT
Kingston Fire and Rescue confirms one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Bayridge Drive in Kingston. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- One person is dead following a serious two-vehicle crash in Kingston.
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Bayridge Drive, near Roosevelt Drive, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Kingston Fire and Rescue says one person was pronounced dead.
At least eight additional people were injured in the crash. The extent of the injuries were not released.
Kingston police continue to investigate.