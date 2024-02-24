One day of frigid conditions in Ottawa before it warms up again

A 24-hour cold snap will have you shivering, but warmer weather is just around the corner.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, it was -17 C, with a wind chill of -27. Just 15 hours earlier, it was 4 C.

The icy weather is not likely to set a record for the cold, however. The current record for the coldest temperature on Feb. 24 in Ottawa is -20.9 C, set in 1989.

Ottawa has yet to see a single -20 day this winter. The coldest temperature so far this year was on Jan. 21, when the low reached -18.7 C.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of -11 C Saturday afternoon, with a wind chill of -16. The average high for this time of year is around -3 C.

The sky will be sunny and clear all day. Expect a low of -17 C overnight with a wind chill around -24.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a few flurries, warming up to a high of 1 C.

Monday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 5 C.

Tuesday could see a double-digit high with a good chance of showers if the forecast holds.

Eyes on the Rideau Canal Skateway

The National Capital Commission is hoping for "one last hurrah" for the 2024 skating season on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

The ice surface closed to skaters Wednesday as unusually high temperatures moved in, but a deep freeze Saturday could give a bit of life back to the Skateway on Saturday.

There have so far been only eight skating days this year, and the entire 7.8 kilometres of the Skateway have yet to open.