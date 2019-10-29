Ola Cocina closed after 'devastating vandalism'
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:00PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:18PM EDT
A popular Mexican restaurant is closed until further notice due to ‘devastating vandalism’.
In a post on Ola Cocina Taqueria’s Facebook page staff apologized for the inconvenience. A note on the door says the restaurant is closed after being broken into and vandalized.
Images taken inside the restaurant on Barrette St. show a damaged fryer, a ransacked office and cleaning products thrown all over the floor. We're told money was also stolen.
“We’re a small restaurant, we just opened the store, the food store, and ya, we have to start all over,” said Donna Chevrier, owner.
Community members have started a GoFundMe page in support of Chevrier.
