A popular Mexican restaurant is closed until further notice due to ‘devastating vandalism’.

In a post on Ola Cocina Taqueria’s Facebook page staff apologized for the inconvenience. A note on the door says the restaurant is closed after being broken into and vandalized.

Images taken inside the restaurant on Barrette St. show a damaged fryer, a ransacked office and cleaning products thrown all over the floor. We're told money was also stolen.

“We’re a small restaurant, we just opened the store, the food store, and ya, we have to start all over,” said Donna Chevrier, owner.

Community members have started a GoFundMe page in support of Chevrier.

