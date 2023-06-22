Officials look to identify individuals who started forest fire on Centennial Lake

Ontario's forestry ministry is asking for the public's help to identify the individuals who started a massive forest fire on Centennial Lake, west of Ottawa.

A forest fire was reported on an island on Centennial Lake in Renfrew County during the afternoon of June 4. The fire jumped to the mainland, and burned approximately 45 hectares of land.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is looking to identify the individual or individuals responsible for starting a fire in the Restricted Fire Zone and abandoning it.

"This fire escalated and spread to the mainland affecting an area of approximately 45 hectares. This fire led to the evacuation of a number of dwellings on Centennial Lake," the ministry said in a statement.

An evacuation order was issued for a number of properties on Centennial Lake for five days due to the fire until it was declared under control. The precautionary evacuation order covered Black Mountain Estate, Little Bay Lane, Airds Lake Road (behind Snider's Tent and Trailer Park), Snider's Tent and Trailer Park.

The ministry says the suspect or suspects may have departed in the afternoon of June 4 via a boat launch in the vicinity of Wolfe Rapids Road, near the island where the fire started.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry website, the fire is still burning but classified as "under control."