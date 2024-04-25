OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Off to a sunny day in Ottawa, here’s how it feels Thursday

    The tulips begin to bloom along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The tulips begin to bloom along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The capital is set to have a sunny day with mild temperatures this Thursday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 10 C today. At night, the temperature will drop to -5 C, while the skies will remain clear.

    Friday will also be sunny with a high of 15 C. A low of 2 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

    The rain is forecasted to come back on Saturday, as a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C are in the forecast. At night, the capital will see a low of 10 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News