Off to a sunny day in Ottawa, here’s how it feels Thursday

The capital is set to have a sunny day with mild temperatures this Thursday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 10 C today. At night, the temperature will drop to -5 C, while the skies will remain clear.

Friday will also be sunny with a high of 15 C. A low of 2 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

The rain is forecasted to come back on Saturday, as a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C are in the forecast. At night, the capital will see a low of 10 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.