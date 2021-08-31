OTTAWA -- Trustees with Ottawa's largest school board will meet Wednesday evening to finalize a mandatory vaccination policy for staff after running out of time at a board meeting Tuesday night.

Trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) supported a motion in favour of mandatory vaccinations for staff, but it still needs final approval at a special board meeting. Tuesday's meeting did not continue after reaching the 11 p.m. deadline as trustee Donna Blackburn voted against extending it.

Tuesday's meeting followed a meeting the week before to discuss pandemic protocols.

Once the policy does have final approval, it is scheduled to come into effect Sept. 30 and the board would work with Ottawa Public Health and other local health partners to develop a strategy and protocol requiring staff be fully vaccinated.

The board says it would comply with human rights exemptions, such as medical or religious reasons.

Appearing on CTV News at Noon, board chair Lynn Scott said that the board would meet again Wednesday evening to finish Tuesday's business. The OCDSB has confirmed that a meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

“We have the new provincial guidance, which is coming pretty close to mandating vaccinations for all of our staff, but that only came recently,” she said. “We’re working right now to make sure we can comply with the vaccination declarations and it’s a matter of the board taking the additional action with regard to expecting every staff member to have a vaccination. Last night, we unfortunately ran out of time.”

Scott said there might be some unvaccinated staff when school begins next week.

"The expectation is that all staff will be vaccinated. That is in line with the provincial expectation and we are simply enhancing that by moving in a closer deadline," she said.

She defended the board amid frustration from parents over the apparent delays, but said the board was moving as quickly as it could.

"I can understand and appreciate the frustration," she said. "I think the big thing is that trustees are trying very hard to do their due diligence to consider all the aspects and make sure we get the language right. We're moving, basically, as fast as we can and I think that we will have this completed by shortly after 6 p.m. today. In the meantime, our staff are busy working to make sure we have those attestations of vaccination status coming in to meet the provincial deadline."

The Ontario government requires publicly-funded school board employees to disclose vaccination status by Sept. 7. Staff who are not fully vaccinated will face rapid antigen testing requirements.

Scott could not say exactly how many staff remain unvaccinated but she said an estimated 10 per cent may not yet be vaccinated, and some of them might have valid exemptions.

Masks mandatory for kindergarten

Some new policies were approved Tuesday, including mandating COVID-19 vaccines for volunteers and making masks mandatory in kindergarten, becoming the last of Ottawa's four school boards to go beyond the provincial mandate of only recommending masks for the youngest learners.

The first day of school in the OCDSB is Sept. 9. The board is Ottawa's largest, with more than 70,000 students and 9,000 staff at 142 schools.