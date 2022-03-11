OCDSB to hold special meeting on masks in schools

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will meet next week to discuss what to do about the Ontario government dropping its mask mandate.

Notice of the meeting on Monday evening came after Premier Doug Ford slammed Ontario school boards who are asking for the mask mandate to be extended beyond March 21.

Several OCDSB trustees had called for a special meeting in the wake of the province’s announcement. Board staff are looking at whether the board has the authority to institute its own mask mandate after the province’s expires, one trustee said.

Officials at other school boards have pushed back against the Ford government’s plan to end mask mandates on March 21, right after March Break.

Two Toronto school boards have both formally requested that the lifting of the mask mandate be put on hold. School board trustees in Hamilton voted Thursday night to keep masks for students and staff until April 15.

The premier on Friday pushed back against those efforts.

“Let me be very clear to the school boards, they aren't medical experts," Ford said in Barrie, Ont. "The chief medical officer is the expert and he's done his due diligence."

Ford said his expectation is that all school boards drop mask mandates on March 21, allowing parents to choose whether they want their children to wear masks.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce also released a statement Friday saying that school boards are expected to drop mask mandates inline with the province.

The OCDSB meeting is at 7 p.m. on Monday and will be livestreamed here.