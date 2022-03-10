Ottawa’s largest school board looking at instituting mask mandate

Staff at Ottawa’s largest school board are looking into whether it can make masks mandatory in classes after the province lifts its COVID-19 mask mandate later this month.

Ontario is ending its mask mandate in most places, including schools, on March 21. Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Mark Fisher said board staff are working on a legal analysis of the province’s new directives, and whether the board has the authority to institute its own masking rules.

"We’re certainly evaluating our own mandate and authorities under the Education Act, but also in terms of good governance, occupational health and safety, and all the other things we need to be thinking about as a board of trustees," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts.

"We’ll have to think about whether or not we have the authority to put in place our own mask mandate, but also take into account all the other perspectives that are out there about masking in the current environment," he said. "That assessment is being done right now."

Some public health experts say they would have preferred the mandate stay in place for a few weeks longer as Ontario relaxes other COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ontario Principals’ Council, which represents 5,400 principals and vice-principals across Ontario, called for the province to immediately pause the lifting of the mask mandate in schools.

"With the families of over two million students preparing to start March Break, when many will be travelling and meeting socially with others, we believe that lifting the mask mandate on March 21, 2022 will jeopardize the safety of students, staff and our school communities," the council said in a statement.

Fisher said schools remain higher-risk environments, especially with vaccinations lagging for younger children, and masking helps protect students and staff.

"I think it’s too soon," he said. "I think it’s clear that the province is done with the pandemic, but I don’t think the pandemic is done with us."

Fisher said OCDSB parents can expect communication from the board, and he expects trustees and staff to continue the conversation over March Break about what’s next.

The union representing elementary school teachers also opposes the government’s decision to lift mask rules in schools on March 21. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario issued a statement calling the decision premature and saying it could cause further disruption to in-person learning.