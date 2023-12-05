OC Transpo says train fault, rider on tracks led to LRT delays Tuesday morning

OTTAWA
    OC Transpo says an on-board fault on one of the Confederation Line LRT trains and a rider who got onto the tracks led to delays for about 90 minutes on Tuesday morning.

    OC Transpo said on social media just after 5:35 a.m. that all service at Lyon, Pimisi and Bayview stations was running on the eastbound platforms only because of a stopped train on the line.

    Commuters were being asked to change trains at Lyon, creating significant backlogs on Line 1.

    In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Director of Transit Service Deliver and Rail Operations Troy Charter said the incident began with an unspecified "on-board fault" on the train that could not be resolved by the operator.

    "While a Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) technician was dispatched to attend to the affected train, service continued to operate at all stations, with trains running on a single track between Tunney’s Pasture and Lyon Stations," Charter said.

    Charter added that while crews were working on the stopped train, one of the people on board decided to open a door and got onto the tracks.

    "This caused further delays as other trains in operation waited until the person had cleared the tracks and it was safe to resume service," Charter said.

    OC Transpo said the issue with the stopped train was resolved just before 6:55 a.m. and regular train service resumed.

    Riders can visit the OC Transpo website for more information on delays and cancellations.

