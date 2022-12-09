OC Transpo says it's aware of a 'serious incident' on the O-Train

OC Transpo is investigating what it calls a "serious incident" on the Confederation Line.

The transit service released no other details about the incident Thursday evening on the O-Train.

"We are aware of a serious incident that occurred on O-Train Line 1 this evening. Our team is investigating this incident," OC Transpo said on Twitter.

"Our Special Constables Unit monitors our transit system 24/7 to ensure it continues to be safe for our customers."

Ottawa police had no details about an incident on the O-Train line when contacted by CTV Ottawa early Friday morning.