OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OC Transpo bus with passengers rear-ends pickup truck on Highway 417

    An OC Transpo bus is seen in this undated file image. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) An OC Transpo bus is seen in this undated file image. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

    An OC Transpo bus with 16 passengers on board rear-ended a pickup truck on Highway 417 Wednesday morning.

    Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News Ottawa that they received a call from Ontario Provincial Police just before 8 a.m. for reports of a bus colliding with a vehicle.

    OPP, paramedics and fire responded to the scene near the Moodie Drive exit to assist with the crash.

    Ottawa Paramedics say one person experienced minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. All passengers on board were safe. Ottawa Fire confirmed the injured person was the driver.

    CTV News has reached out to OC Transpo for details.

    The bus was running the 61 route, which runs from Stittsville to Gatineau.

    There was minor damage to the bike rack in front of the bus and was still drivable.

     

