OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19 after working several routes over the weekend.

This is the fourth OC Transpo bus operator to test positive for novel coronavirus.

The driver last worked on Sunday, April 19 and started experiencing symptoms at the end of their shift.

In a memo to Council, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi says Ottawa Public Health has advised that the key dates are the 48 hours prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms. In this case, the key dates are April 17, April 18 and April 19.

Manconi says the operator drove three buses on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before beginning to experience symptoms of COVID-19.

Here is a list of the routes the driver drove on April 17, April 18 and April 19

Friday, April 17, 2020

Route 111: Baseline Station 5:35 am to Billings Bridge Station 6:08 am

Route 44: Billings Bridge Station 6:15 am to Hurdman Station 6:44 am

Route 44: Hurdman Station 6:48 am to Billings Bridge Station 7:18 am

Route 111: Billings Bridge Station 7:27 am to Baseline Station 8 am

Route 111: Baseline Station 8:05 am to Billings Bridge Station 8:38 am

Route 44: Billings Bridge Station 8:45 am to Hurdman Station 9:14 am

Route 44: Hurdman Station 9:18 am to Billings Bridge Station 9:48 am

Route 111: Billings Bridge Station 9:57 am to Baseline Station 10:30 am

Route 111: Baseline Station 10:35 am to Billings Bridge Station 11:11 am

Route 44: Billings Bridge Station 11:22 to Hurdman Station 11:51 am

Route 44: Hurdman Station 12 pm to Billings Bridge Station 12:31 pm

Route 44: Billings Bridge Station 12:37 pm to Hurdman Station 1:06 pm

Route 44: Hurdman Station 1:15 pm to Billings Bridge Station 1:46 pm

Route 44: Billings Bridge Station 1:52 pm to Hurdman Station 2:21 pm

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Route 75: Rideau Centre 4:09 am to Barrhaven Centre 4:54 am

Route 42: Hurdman 6:10 am to Blair 6:40 am

Route 34: Blair Station 6:47 am to Renaud & Saddleridge Drive 7:17 am

Route 34: Renaud & Saddleridge Drive 7:17 am to Blair Station 7:55 am

Route 42: Blair Station 8:05 am to Hurdman Station 8:34 am

Route 42: Hurdman Station 8:40 am to Blair Station 9:10 am

Route 34: Blair Station 9:17 am to Renaud & Saddleridge Drive 9:47 am

Route 34: Renaud & Saddleridge Drive 9:47 am to Blair Station 10:25 am

Route 42: Blair Station 10:35 am to Hurdman Station 11:04 am

Route 42: Hurdman Station 11:10 am to Blair Station 11:40 am

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Route 48: Hurdman Station 7:27 am to Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre 8:01 am

Route 48: Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre 8:05 am to Hurdman Station 8:36 am

Route 9: Hurdman Station 8:45 am to Daly Avenue & Nicholas Street intersection 9:10 am

Route 9: Daly Avenue & Nicholas Street intersection 9:12 am to Hurdman Station 9:39 am

Route 46: Hurdman Station 10:05 am to Billings Bridge Station 10:40 am

Route 46: Billings Bridge Station 10:47 am to Hurdman Station 11:27 am

Manconi says OC Transpo is working with Ottawa Public Health to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

“We have begun contacting employees who may have come into close contact with this bus operator during those key dates.”

OC Transpo is now identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above the enhanced cleaning procedures.

Four OC Transpo bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19. A red vest ambassador on the Confederation Line and an OC Transpo special constable have also tested positive.