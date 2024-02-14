O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations following stopped train

The O-Train is out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Wednesday morning following an issue with the LRT system, causing delays for transit riders across the city.

An update to Ottawa's Mayor and Members of Council sent on behalf of Renée Amilcar, General Manager, Transit Services Department OC Transpo, notes that the disruptions are caused by an "ongoing partial impact to O-Train Line 1 service."

The city says damage was found on the overhead catenary system near Lees Station.

While repairs are curently underway, the city adds service is expected to resume on both tracks later this afternoon.

OC Transpo announced just after 10 a.m. that there was a stopped train, and service was running on the eastbound platform between uOttawa and Hurdman stations.

At 10:55 a.m., the transit service announced there was no LRT service between the three stations.

R1 bus service is running between Rideau and Hurdman stations, while LRT service continues to operate between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa and Blair and Hurdman stations.

"Please listen to on-board and station announcements for more information,"OC Transpo said on X.

"We are working to resolve as quickly as possible."

This is a developing story.