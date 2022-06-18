No working smoke alarm in Gatineau apartment where fire caused injuries
Gatineau fire officials say there was no working smoke alarm in an apartment where a fire broke out late Friday night.
Firefighters were called to a 12-storey apartment building on rue Vaudreuil in the Hull sector just after 11 p.m. The two-alarm fire on the 10th floor was contained to the unit and quickly brought under control, but one man was hospitalized with serious injuries.
“Your fire department reminds you that a working smoke alarm can save your life in the event of a fire,” Gatineau Fire said in French.
About 40 people were evacuated from the building as a result of the fire. The scene was under control by 11:50 p.m.
The fire did an estimated $100,000 in damage.
