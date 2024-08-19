No transit funding commitments for Ottawa as Sutcliffe, Ford meet

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday, but there is still no commitment from the province on funding for transit services as the mayor warns of looming cuts without help from upper levels of government.

"We had a good discussion and I think the Premier understands Ottawa's unique challenges and he wants to be part of a solution," Sutcliffe said on Monday.

"I look forward to continuing our conversations with the premier and with the federal government."

The mayor did not provide more details on the discussions.

Ford spoke at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference on Monday, touting his government's achievements, including investing nearly $100 billion to expand and improve transit, roads and highways.

Sutcliffe has warned that without funding help from the federal or provincial governments, the transit levy would need to increase 37 per cent, equalling a seven per cent increase in property taxes in 2025. Sutcliffe made the request from the federal and provincial government as the city faces a $140 million transit funding gap over three years.

Ford said in a news conference last week that he was open to working with Sutcliffe and the federal government on funding transit services in the city.

Mayors and representatives from municipalities across the province met at the AMO conference in Ottawa on Monday, with many saying their budgets are stretched and there needs to be a new framework that sees more money going directly to municipalities.

"We know what our residents want. We know what our businesses need. And we're very motivated to make it happen," said North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford.

"We understand that the province and the feds spend quite a bit of money on municipalities already through the delivery of different programs, but if we can get that additional funding through the door it'll make a world of difference."

Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney also attended the conference on Monday.

"We need more money for infrastructure and transit and all the things that simply as municipal tax pieces, we can't afford on our own, and we need help provincially and federally," said Tierney, who also serves as the second vice-president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

The conference is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.