Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.

Trudeau and Ford responded to a question from CTV News at a media availability in Napanee, Ont. on Monday, four days after Sutcliffe declared a "transit crisis" in Ottawa with the city facing a $140 million a year gap in funding to OC Transpo over the next three years.

Sutcliffe has warned that without funding help from the federal or provincial governments, the transit levy would need to increase 37 per cent, equalling a seven per cent increase in property taxes in 2025.

Trudeau said it is important for the federal government to have good relations with municipal leaders across the country and said he spoke "directly" and "frankly" with Sutcliffe on some of the "challenges" the city is facing during a visit to Ottawa City Hall in April. Sutcliffe said at the time it was the first time a sitting prime minister had come for a meeting with the mayor at City Hall.

"The federal government will always be a partner of municipalities going forward particularly a municipality that is so geographically important to the federal government as Ottawa," Trudeau said.

"We look forward to working with Mark."

Ford pointed to a major $543-million "new deal for Ottawa" it signed with city earlier this year, which included money for transportation priorities, including uploading Ottawa Road 174 and a new interchange at Highway 416. The deal did not include operating funds for OC Transpo.

"We have a great relationship with Mayor Sutcliffe and made a new deal with him. We're in, if the federal government's in, they're the largest employer in the region, so I'll leave it at that," Ford said.

"We'll talk to Mayor Sutcliffe and work with the federal government."

Neither leader elaborated on whether they were in talks with the mayor or any discussions on funding for transit services for the city.

The comments come after Ottawa-area MP Jenna Sudds firmly pushed back on claims from the mayor that the federal government has not put forward its share of financial help for the city.

"We at the federal level take this responsibility seriously, especially at a time when the people of Ottawa are watching their pocketbooks, and the City of Ottawa is not exempt from this responsibility either," Sudds said in a letter posted to social media.

In a video posted to social media site X on Sunday evening, Sutcliffe said he is fighting for "Ottawa's fair share," saying OC Transpo has incurred major losses since the pandemic as a significant drop in ridership has affected revenue. He also points to an inequity in transit funding from senior levels of government compared to other cities, pointing to Toronto, where provincial and federal funding has been given for major transit projects.

Sutcliffe told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday he's been in discussions with federal and provincial counterparts for months and they've been "receptive" but did not elaborate on any discussions with senior levels of government.

Ottawa residents have already seen cuts to rail and bus services this year. OC Transpo has reduced off-peak O-Train service to every 10 minutes, from every five minutes, during mid-day and evening periods. The transit service has also hiked fares, cut jobs and increased fare inspections.

OC Transpo will also launch a "route optimization" when the new north-south Trillium Line opens this fall, changing dozens of routes and cutting 74,000 hours of bus service.