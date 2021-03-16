OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters have doused a small fire at a high-rise building near Algonquin College.

Fire crews were called to 20 Deerfield Dr., near the intersection of Baseline Road and Navaho Drive, at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a fire on the 15th floor. Many residents of the building had evacuated by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters encountered smoke inside the apartment so thick they could barely see. They found the fire in the bedroom and quickly put it out.

No injuries have been reported and the fire was out by 11:04 a.m. It was contained to the unit.

What caused the fire is not yet known.

Firefighters remained on scene to ventilate the building and ensure the air was safe for tenants to return.