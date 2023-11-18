No O-Train service in Ottawa's east end due to a stopped train

O-Train service was shut down on the east end of the line Saturday night due to a stopped train on the tracks.

OC Transpo said on social media just before 6 p.m. that there was no train service between St. Laurent and Blair stations due to a stopped train.

R1 replacement bus service was running direct between St. Laurent and Blair, and a shuttle bus was running between St. Laurent and Cyrville.

No other information was released. There is no word on how long the train disruption in Ottawa's east end would last.