No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say these two goats chased a jogger near a camground on County Road 2, south of Ottawa. Police are now looking for the owner. (OPP/X, formerly Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police say these two goats chased a jogger near a camground on County Road 2, south of Ottawa. Police are now looking for the owner. (OPP/X, formerly Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina