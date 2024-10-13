OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries reported following residential duplex fire in Lowertown

    Ottawa Fire
    Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported following a residential duplex fire that was quickly spreading throughout the structure in the late hours of Saturday night in Lowertown.

    Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters received multiple calls at 11:23 p.m. reporting a fire on the side of a residential low-rise building.

    When crews arrived on the scene and saw heavy flames spreading quickly at the back of the two-storey building, they declared a working fire to get additional resources dispatched to the scene. That was when a second alarm was called at 11:28 p.m.

    The fire was declared under control at 12:39 a.m. Firefighters also protected the nearby buildings from catching fire.

    Firefighters say an OC Transpo bus was dispatched to the scene to provide shelter to the residents. Victim Services was also dispatched to provide the necessary assistance.

    A fire truck remains on the scene to monitor for any flare ups.

    The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.

