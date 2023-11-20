No injuries reported after pilot makes emergency landing in Stittsville field

Ottawa paramedics say no one was hurt after a pilot made an emergency landing in a field in Stittsville Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Fernbank and Shea roads at around 12:35 p.m. when the small plane landed.

The plane appears to be a Cessna 150M.

Ottawa police say roads in the area remain open.

What caused the pilot to have to make the emergency landing is unknown.