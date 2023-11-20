OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries reported after pilot makes emergency landing in Stittsville field

    The pilot of this small plane made an emergency landing into a field near Fernbank and Shea roads in Stittsville, Nov. 20, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The pilot of this small plane made an emergency landing into a field near Fernbank and Shea roads in Stittsville, Nov. 20, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa paramedics say no one was hurt after a pilot made an emergency landing in a field in Stittsville Monday afternoon.

    Emergency responders were called to the area of Fernbank and Shea roads at around 12:35 p.m. when the small plane landed.

    The plane appears to be a Cessna 150M.

    Ottawa police say roads in the area remain open.

    What caused the pilot to have to make the emergency landing is unknown.

